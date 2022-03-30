Penn State makes the cut for IMG Academy DT Will Norman
Four-star defensive tackle Will Norman out of IMG Academy (FL) announced his top seven on Tuesday evening. Norman narrowed his last down less than two weeks after taking a trip to Happy Valley, his second trip to the school, following an October visit last season for the Nittany Lions' Homecoming Game against Illinois.
Joining the Nittany Lions in Norman's top seven include; Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, and Texas A&M.
After his visit back on March 23, Nittany Nation's own Ryan Patti caught up with Norman to recap his visit to Happy Valley. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive tackle spoke highly of both the Nittany Lions' coaching staff and the town as a whole in that interview.
"I really like Coach [Manny] Diaz and Coach [John] Scott" Norman told Patti, "Coach Diaz just got there, but coach Scott, coach Terry [Smith], and coach [James] Franklin – I like the whole staff. They have been recruiting me hard since my freshman year. Going back out there to see those guys is dope.”
Norman also talked highly of State College itself, "I like the college town, it’s a cool environment. I’m a city kid, so it’s good to get away from that and expand my mind and what I know. I see it as a great opportunity to do that.”
Norman is ranked No. 76 in Rivals250 as well as the nation's No.2 ranked defensive tackle. The Nittany Lions hold currently hold the nation's fifth-ranked recruiting class featuring seven commitments including four four-stars.
