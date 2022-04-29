Penn State makes the cut for Rivals250 LB Tony Rojas

Penn State on Friday made the cut for Rivals250 LB Tony Rojas's (Fairfax, Va.) top four. Joining the Nittany Lions are Clemson, Georgia, and Miami (FL).

Rojas is one of Penn State's top overall targets regardless of position in their 2023 recruiting cycle and has been a high priority for the program for the last several months.

Also making the top four for Rojas are the Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound outside linebacker is the nation's 209th overall prospect and the 12th-ranked outside linebacker. He's also ranked as the second-best prospect the state of Virginia has to offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle, only behind Penn State commitment Alex Birchmeier.

Virginia has been kind to the Nittany Lions in the cycle so far, as they also hold commitments from state's No. 6, No. 9, and No.16 ranked prospects in TE Mathias Barnwell, OT Joshua Miller, and OG Anthony Donkoh respectively. They are also a strong contender for four-star athlete Cameron Seldon, the state's third-ranked prospect.