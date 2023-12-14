While early signing day sits less than a week away for the 2024 cycle, a top 2025 priority for Penn State released his top eight schools on Thursday, with the Nittany Lions among them. Four-star inside linebacker Elijah Melendez also included Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, USC, Miami and Colorado, in addition to Penn State.

James Franklin and company offered Melendez two months ago, but have already made a strong impression on the No. 79 ranked prospect and 2nd-best inside linebacker in the class of 2025, according to Rivals. Following a pair of visits to Happy Valley this season, the Kissimmee, Florida, native holds the Nittany Lions in high regard.

"Penn State was just an amazing atmosphere, and the people were great and it is just a great school with great tradition," Melendez said.

One of the main recruiters for Melendez was now former defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who recently departed to take the head coach job at Duke following two seasons in Happy Valley. Despite the coaching change and who the new defensive coordinator may be, Melendez still views Penn State as a potential landing spot.

"No coaching change affects anything," Melendez told Happy Valley Insider on Sunday. "Penn State will stay linebacker U and the tradition of excellence will always be there. I don't really pay much attention to who it will be, I just hope whoever it is, he has me as a priority and is really cool with me."

It will be a battle of some of the nation's elite programs for the 6'2", 225-pound linebacker down the stretch as Penn State would have to fend off the likes of Michigan, Georgia, Alabama, and others to land the talented prospect. Melendez will be back in Happy Valley for another visit in mid-January as Penn State continues its pursuit.