Penn State makes top five for four-star safety Jacob Oden
As the 2024 recruiting class soon comes into a clearer picture, one of Penn State's top overall targets, four-star safety Jacob Oden released his top five on Tuesday, narrowing down his choices after receiving over 30+ scholarship offers.
The Harper Woods (MI)'s top five were Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, and Penn State. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound safety is ranked as the nation's No. 132 overall prospect, the fifth-best player in the state of Michigan, and the 13th-best safety.
Oden has made two visits to Happy Valley so far in his recruitment both happening this year. He made one visit back in June for one of the Nittany Lions' prospect camps in late June and then made a return visit to campus in October for the program's annual White Out.
($)READ MORE ON ODEN'S TOP FIVE HERE
As of right now, Michigan State is the favorite in his recruitment, holding 71% of all FutureCasts. All other Futurecasts are in favor of the Michigan Wolverines.
Penn State currently holds one commitment in their 2024 recruiting class from four-star Pennsylvania offensive lineman Cooper Cousins.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board