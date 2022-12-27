As the 2024 recruiting class soon comes into a clearer picture, one of Penn State's top overall targets, four-star safety Jacob Oden released his top five on Tuesday, narrowing down his choices after receiving over 30+ scholarship offers.

The Harper Woods (MI)'s top five were Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, and Penn State. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound safety is ranked as the nation's No. 132 overall prospect, the fifth-best player in the state of Michigan, and the 13th-best safety.