Penn State men's basketball blows out Minnesota behind Pickett's 20

Penn State started its first win streak since Jan. 5 on Thursday in dominating fashion after downing Minnesota at home, 67-46. The Nittany Lions controlled the game flow throughout the rematch with the Golden Gophers, continuing their momentum after upsetting No. 19 Michigan State on Tuesday. Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s defense was suffocating all afternoon. Minnesota failed to score more than 19 points in the first half. Penn State kept the Golden Gophers from scoring for the first 3:20 of the first half. The blue and white also forced a shot-clock violation, two blocks and a turnover in just the first 10 minutes of play.

Minnesota suffered another four-minute scoring drought after just getting going in the first half, too. Minnesota’s Eric Curry burned the Nittany Lions for 22 points in their previous matchup, but Penn State made a point to shut down his mid-range jumper this time around. With Penn State in solid control of the entire half, Shrewsberry was able to get veterans John Harrar and Seth Lundy more rest after they played heavy minutes against Michigan State. Jevonnie Scott and Caleb Dorsey played solid minutes in their place, especially defensively. Scott put a stamp on his night with a nice drive to the rim, capped off with a dunk, in the first half. Penn State went cold for a short stretch in the first half, but Caleb Dorsey and Jalen Pickett drilled back-to-back triples to force a Minnesota timeout. The Golden Gophers came back with a 6-0, forcing Shrewsberry’s hand to put Harrar and Lundy back on the floor. The rest of the half was pretty much all Nittany Lions. While the Penn State offense wasn’t blistering, it did enough to stretch a lead thanks to Minnesota scoring just one time — on a Luke Loewe 3-pointer — in the final five and a half minutes of the first half. The Nittany Lions went into the break with a 27-19 lead.

