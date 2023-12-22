In the win Kanye Clary had another big performance, scoring 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field including 4-for-8 from long range. He also had five rebounds and six assists in the win. Qudus Wahab recorded 10 points and nine rebounds while DeMarco Dunn came off the bench and provided a quality effort with 10 points and two rebounds over 25 minutes.

As a whole, the Nittany Lions shot a tough 25-of-63 from the field, a 39.7% shooting percentage, slightly better than Le Moyne's 36.4% shooting percentage. The Nittany Lions were also 11-of-32 from three-point range and 11-of-16 from the free-throw line.

The Nittany Lions dominated the boards, outrebounding the Dolphins 43-31 including 14-6 when it comes to offensive rebounds. The Nittany Lions also had 16 assists and 13 turnovers in the win.

After taking a 40-28 lead into halftime, the Nittany Lions kept a comfortable lead throughout the second half, outscoring Le Moyne 32-27 over the final 20 minutes to take the 72-55 win.

The victory improves the Nittany Lions to 6-6 overall on the season and 1-1 in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions will have one non-conference game left this season against Rider next Friday, they'll then finish their regular season with 18 consecutive conference matchups.