Penn State basketball guard Sam Sessoms enters transfer portal
Penn State Basketball guard Sam Sessoms entered his name into the transfer portal Wednesday per a report from ESPN.
The 6-foot, 189-pound senior guard transferred to Penn State last offseason Binghamton and has had a significant role ever since.
Sessoms was the Nittany Lions' third-leading scorer in 2021-22 at 11.6 points per game on 44.8% from the field. He also 42.0% from beyond the arc, all while coming off the bench.
The Philadelphia native now has one year of eligibility remaining to play at whatever school he chooses to play at next season.
|POSITION
|NAME
|NEW SCHOOL
|
G
|
Sam Sessoms
|
TBD
--------------------------------------------------------------
