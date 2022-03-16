 Penn State basketball guard Sam Sessoms enters transfer portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-16 12:09:26 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Penn State basketball guard Sam Sessoms enters transfer portal

Max Ralph • NittanyNation
Staff Writer
@maxralph_

Penn State Basketball guard Sam Sessoms entered his name into the transfer portal Wednesday per a report from ESPN.

The 6-foot, 189-pound senior guard transferred to Penn State last offseason Binghamton and has had a significant role ever since.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Sessoms was the Nittany Lions' third-leading scorer in 2021-22 at 11.6 points per game on 44.8% from the field. He also 42.0% from beyond the arc, all while coming off the bench.

The Philadelphia native now has one year of eligibility remaining to play at whatever school he chooses to play at next season.

2021 PSU BASKETBALL TRANSFERS.....
POSITION NAME NEW SCHOOL

G

Sam Sessoms

TBD

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Penn State Athletics FREE board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}