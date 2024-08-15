Penn State men's hockey to face Notre Dame at Wrigley Field
The Penn State men's hockey team will be hitting the diamond this January. Yes, you read that right.
On Thursday, the Big Ten announced that Penn State will face Notre Dame as part of The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series at Wrigley Field on January 3 and 4 in Chicago.
The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series will take place just a few days after the completion of the NHL's annual Winter Classic. This upcoming NHL season, the Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field on December 21.
Both days of the series will include doubleheaders with all four games featured on the Big Ten Network.
The Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish will start the event on Friday, January 3 before Ohio State and Michigan play the second game of the day. On January 4, Ohio State and Wisconsin women's hockey who have combined to win the last five national championships will match up before the Wisconsin men's hockey team takes on Michigan State later that day.
This upcoming fall, the Nittany Lions will look to bounce back from a 2023-24 campaign that saw them go 15-18-3 including 7-14-3 in Big Ten play. In their four matchups against Notre Dame last season, the Nittany Lions were winless including two shootout losses.
--------------------------------------------------------------
