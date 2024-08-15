The Penn State men's hockey team will be hitting the diamond this January. Yes, you read that right.

On Thursday, the Big Ten announced that Penn State will face Notre Dame as part of The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series at Wrigley Field on January 3 and 4 in Chicago.

The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series will take place just a few days after the completion of the NHL's annual Winter Classic. This upcoming NHL season, the Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field on December 21.