PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago other sports Edit

Penn State men's hockey to face Notre Dame at Wrigley Field

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

The Penn State men's hockey team will be hitting the diamond this January. Yes, you read that right.

On Thursday, the Big Ten announced that Penn State will face Notre Dame as part of The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series at Wrigley Field on January 3 and 4 in Chicago.

The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series will take place just a few days after the completion of the NHL's annual Winter Classic. This upcoming NHL season, the Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field on December 21.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

Both days of the series will include doubleheaders with all four games featured on the Big Ten Network.

The Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish will start the event on Friday, January 3 before Ohio State and Michigan play the second game of the day. On January 4, Ohio State and Wisconsin women's hockey who have combined to win the last five national championships will match up before the Wisconsin men's hockey team takes on Michigan State later that day.

This upcoming fall, the Nittany Lions will look to bounce back from a 2023-24 campaign that saw them go 15-18-3 including 7-14-3 in Big Ten play. In their four matchups against Notre Dame last season, the Nittany Lions were winless including two shootout losses.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UYWtlIE1lIE91dCBUbyBUaGUgSG9ja2V5IEdhbWUhIPCfj5Limr7v uI88YnI+PGJyPvCfl5PvuI8gSmFudWFyeSAzLCAyMDI1PGJyPvCfhpogTm90 cmUgRGFtZTxicj7wn5ONIENoaWNhZ28sIElsbGlub2lzPGJyPvCfj5/vuI8g V3JpZ2xleSBGaWVsZDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9XZUFyZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1dlQXJlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvSG9ja2V5VmFsbGV5P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jSG9ja2V5VmFsbGV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v REtSQkJmdmFyQyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RLUkJCZnZhckM8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBNZW7igJlzIEhvY2tleSAoQFBlbm5TdGF0 ZU1IS1kpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVublN0YXRl TUhLWS9zdGF0dXMvMTgyNDEwNjMyMzM5NjQzNjE4Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTUsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1tZW4tcy1ob2NrZXktdG8tZmFjZS1ub3Ry ZS1kYW1lLWF0LXdyaWdsZXktZmllbGQiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnBlbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnBlbm4tc3RhdGUtbWVuLXMtaG9ja2V5LXRvLWZhY2Ut bm90cmUtZGFtZS1hdC13cmlnbGV5LWZpZWxkJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzkmY3Y9 Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBj b21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK