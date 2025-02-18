Penn State Mock Draft Roundup: Where will Carter, Warren land in 1st round?

Penn State's Abdul Carter is widely considered a top five NFL Draft prospect and potential first overall pick (Photo by © Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images)

The NFL Draft is only 65 days away and a pair of former Penn State Nittany Lions remain locks for the first round of the NFL Draft which starts on April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Where will defensive end Abdul Carter and tight end Tyler Warren begin their NFL careers? Below, Happy Valley Insider rounds up the latest mock drafts and their landing spots for the two legendary Nittany Lions.

Pro Football Focus

This mock draft courtesy of Pro Football Focus's Jordan Plocher has Abdul Carter going second overall to the Cleveland Browns. Notably, he has Colorado's Travis Hunter currently projected to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans after new Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi told reporters that the franchise would not pass up on a "generational talent" with their first overall pick. The only two players that would fit that mold are Hunter and Carter. Plocher has Warren falling out of the top-10 but staying within the top-15 going to the Indianapolis Colts who could use a dynamic playmaking tight end in their offense as they look to continue to develop quarterback Anthony Richadson.

33rd Team

Kyle Crabbs of 33rd Team has the exact same landing spots for Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren. Carter is projected to go second overall to the Browns, this time between a pair of quarterbacks in Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders while Warren ends up with the Colts.

Philadelphia Inquirer

Devin Jackson of the Philadelphia Inquirer continues the trend of Abdul Carter ending up in Cleveland, potentially replacing Myles Garrett. That being said, he does have Tyler Warren reuniting with former Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson in Miami with the Dolphins. Former Nittany Lion Cam Brown is also on the Dolphins' roster.

The Draft Network

Next up is Daniel Harms of The Draft Network who went a bit against the grain with his selections. Harms is projecting Abdul Carter to fall out of the top three, instead landing at No.4 overall with the New England Patriots. He is, however, the third mock draft of four to project Tyler Warren to land with the Colts.

Fantasy Pros

Russell Brown of Fantasy Pros returns to the favorite pick of Abdul Carter to the Cleveland Browns. When it comes to Warren, Brown likes the potential of the Virginia native being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers at 11th overall where he would have the opportunity to learn and play with one of the NFL's best tight ends in George Kittle for a season before Kittle's contract expires at the end of 2025.

NFL.com

Finally, we have Dan Parr of NFL.com who is projecting Carter to land with the Cleveland Browns and has Tyler Warren falling to No. 15 in the draft, to the Denver Broncos. Warren with the Broncos could be especially intriguing to pair with second-year quarterback Bo Nix and star wide receiver Courtland Sutton.