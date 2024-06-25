The commitment jumped the Nittany Lions up to the No. 5 spot after sitting at No. 8 coming into the day. The Nittany Lions now are only behind Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Georgia.

Following the commitment of Rivals250 defensive end Max Granville on Monday evening, the Penn State Nittany Lions 2025 recruiting class is now ranked as the fifth best recruiting class so far in the Rivals 2025 team recruiting rankings.

The Nittany Lions in their class now hold 18 total commitments including 10 four-star commitments and eight three-star commitments. The Nittany Lions have been red hot since June 10 now picking up seven commitments, five of which are from four star prospects in CB Daryus Dixson, CB Jahmir Joseph, RB Jabree Coleman, ATH Braswell Thomas, and DE Max Granville. Three-star prospects S Antonio Branch Jr and DE Cortez Harris have also recently committed to the program.



The Nittany Lions are not done either in the 2025 recruiting cycle with several key targets expected to make their decisions in the upcoming days and weeks.

Penn State also now holds five Rivals250 commitments in their class from Daryus Dixson (No. 53), Jabree Coleman (No. 125), Jahmir Joseph (No. 138), Alex Tatsch (No. 190), and Max Granville (No. 220).

Notable targets currently uncommitted who are ranked inside the Rivals250 include WR Naeshaun Montgomery (No. 63), DE Iose Epenesa (No. 84), WR Corey Simms (No. 89), WR Phillip Bell (No. 96), DT Randy Adirika (No. 132), WR Taz Williams Jr (No. 135), WR Koby Howard (No. 145), WR Samari Reed (No. 149), OG Max Buchanan (No.193), DE Jayden Woods (No. 212), DT Jarquez Carter (No. 229), and CB Brandon Finney (No. 235). Each of those 12 prospects took official visits to Happy Valley this month.



Prospects currently FutureCasted to land with Penn Sate include WR Jeff Exinor, DT Yvan Kemajou, DT Randy Adirika, and WR Lex Cyrus.

