After a convincing 45-17 win over Minnesota on Saturday night, the Penn State Nittany Lions have moved up in both the AP and Coaches Polls. The Nittany Lions in both polls moved from No. 16 in the country to No. 13.

Joining Penn State in the AP poll is No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, and No. 17 Illinois. Maryland received eight voting points in the poll as well. In the Coaches Poll, The same trio joins the Nittany Lions, with Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, and Illinois at No. 18.