After a convincing 45-17 win over Minnesota on Saturday night, the Penn State Nittany Lions have moved up in both the AP and Coaches Polls. The Nittany Lions in both polls moved from No. 16 in the country to No. 13.
Joining Penn State in the AP poll is No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, and No. 17 Illinois. Maryland received eight voting points in the poll as well. In the Coaches Poll, The same trio joins the Nittany Lions, with Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, and Illinois at No. 18.
The Nittany Lions after their 45-17 win over Minnesota is now 6-1 on the season and will matchup next weekend at Beaver Stadium against the 7-0 Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes are coming off a 54-10 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. A game in which despite the 44-point victory, the Buckeyes played far from their best.
Next weekend's matchup is set for a noon kickoff and will be televised on FOX as part of the network's BIg Noon Kickoff.