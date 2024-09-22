Penn State moves up in AP Poll, sees no movement in Coaches Poll

After a 56-0 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Satuday afternoon at Beaver Stadium, the Penn State Nittany Lions have moved up in the AP Poll to No. 9, one spot up from last week's No. 10 ranking while also staying put in the Coaches Poll at No. 8.

In the AP Poll, Ohio State leads all Big Ten programs ranked at No.3 in the poll while Oregon and the Nittany Lions also represent the conference within the top-10 at No. 8 and No. 9 respectively. Michigan fresh off a 27-24 win over then No. 11 ranked USC moves up six spots wto No. 12 while the Trojans fell to No. 13. Illinois is coming off a big win over their own over No. 22 Nebraska and as a result moved up from No. 24 to No. 19 ahead of this upcoming Saturday's primetime matchup at Beaver Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers are the second team from the outside looking in with 63 votes, six fewer than Boise State.

In the coaches poll, Ohio State leads the way at No. 3 while Oregon and Penn State are also ranked within the top 10 at No. 7 and No. 8. Michigan (No. 12), USC (No. 16), and Illinois (No. 21) all are also ranked within the top 25. Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Rutgers all received votes from the coaches.