The Penn State Nittany Lions took care of business on Saturday evening against the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini with a 21-7 win at Beaver Stadium and were rewarded for their efforts in both the AP and Coaches Poll.

In the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions are up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7, jumping the Miami Hurricanes who survived an upset scare from the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday evening in Miami. Alabama jumped from No. 4 to No. 1 following a 41-34 win over Georgia, the Bulldogs fell from No.2 to No. 5. Other Big Ten programs ranked within the poll include No. 3 Ohio State, No. 6 Oregon, No. 10 Michigan, No. 11 USC, No. 23 Indiana, and No. 24 Illinois. The Illini fell five spots with their loss to the Nittany Lions.

Additionally, Nebraska, Iowa, and Rutgers all received votes in this week's poll.

In the Coaches Poll, the Nittany Lions moved up one spot from No. 8 to No. 7. Texas moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 this week while Alabama jumped No. 3 Ohio State going from No. 4 to No. 2. Tennessee sits at No. 4 while Georgia dropped to No.5. Oregon sits one spot above Penn State at No. 6 while Miami, Missouri, and Michigan round out the top below the Nittany Lions. No. 15 USC, No. 24 Indiana, and No. 25 Illinois all represent the Big Ten in the Coaches Poll as well.