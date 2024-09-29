PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Penn State moves up in both AP & Coaches Polls after 21-7 win over Illinois

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

The Penn State Nittany Lions took care of business on Saturday evening against the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini with a 21-7 win at Beaver Stadium and were rewarded for their efforts in both the AP and Coaches Poll.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

In the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions are up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7, jumping the Miami Hurricanes who survived an upset scare from the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday evening in Miami. Alabama jumped from No. 4 to No. 1 following a 41-34 win over Georgia, the Bulldogs fell from No.2 to No. 5. Other Big Ten programs ranked within the poll include No. 3 Ohio State, No. 6 Oregon, No. 10 Michigan, No. 11 USC, No. 23 Indiana, and No. 24 Illinois. The Illini fell five spots with their loss to the Nittany Lions.

Additionally, Nebraska, Iowa, and Rutgers all received votes in this week's poll.

In the Coaches Poll, the Nittany Lions moved up one spot from No. 8 to No. 7. Texas moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 this week while Alabama jumped No. 3 Ohio State going from No. 4 to No. 2. Tennessee sits at No. 4 while Georgia dropped to No.5. Oregon sits one spot above Penn State at No. 6 while Miami, Missouri, and Michigan round out the top below the Nittany Lions. No. 15 USC, No. 24 Indiana, and No. 25 Illinois all represent the Big Ten in the Coaches Poll as well.

TOP 25 RANKINGS
Rank Associated Press Coaches

1

Alabama

Texas

2

Texas

Alabama

3

Ohio State

Ohio State

4

Tennessee

Tennessee

5

Georgia

Georgia

6

Oregon

Oregon

7

Penn State

Penn State

8

Miami (FL)

Miami (FL)

9

Missouri

Missouri

10

Michigan

Michigan

11

USC

Ole Miss

12

Ole Miss

LSU

13

LSU

Notre Dame

14

Notre Dame

Clemson

15

Clemson

USC

16

Iowa State

Iowa State

17

BYU

Oklahoma

18

Utah

Utah

19

Oklahoma

BYU

20

Kansas State

Kansas State

21

Boise State

Texas A&M

22

Louisville

Louisville

23

Indiana

UNLV

24

Illinois

Indiana

25

Texas A&M / UNLV

Illinois

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1tb3Zlcy11cC1pbi1ib3RoLWFwLWNvYWNo ZXMtcG9sbHMtYWZ0ZXItMjEtNy13aW4tb3Zlci1pbGxpbm9pcyIsCiAgICBj c19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcGVu bnN0YXRlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1tb3Zlcy11 cC1pbi1ib3RoLWFwLWNvYWNoZXMtcG9sbHMtYWZ0ZXItMjEtNy13aW4tb3Zl ci1pbGxpbm9pcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDc5JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9 MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoK Cg==