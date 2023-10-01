News More News
ago football Edit

Penn State moves up in Coaches Poll, stays at No. 6 in AP Poll

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports (© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsDylanCC

Fresh off a 41-13 win over the Northwestern Wildcats, the Penn State Nittany Lions have seen themselves bumped up in the US LBM Coaches Poll while remaining at No. 6 in the AP Poll.

In the coaches poll, the Nittany Lions remain at No.6 in the country behind the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State buckets, Texas Longhorns, and Florida State Seminoles. All five teams are also ahead of the Nittany Lions in the AP Poll with the only differences being the order of Texas and Ohio State, as they flip-flopped the No.3 and No.,4 positions.

The Nittany Lions now 5-0 on the season are entering their lone bye week of the season, before returning to action on October 14 when they take on the UMass Minutemen at home.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

RANKINGS
SPOT AP Poll Coaches Poll

1

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs

2

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines

3

Texas Longhorns

Ohio State Buckeyes

4

Ohio State Buckeyes

Texas Longhorns

5

Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles

6

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions

7

Wahington Huskies

USC Trojans

8

Oregon Ducks

Washington Huskies

9

USC Trojans

Oregon Ducks

10

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Alabama Crimson Tide

11

Alabama Crimson Tide

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

12

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners

13

Wahington State Cougars

North Carolina Tar Heels

14

North Carolina Tar Heels

Washington State Cougars

15

Oregon State Beavers

Ole Miss Rebels

16

Ole Miss Rebels

Oregon State Beavers

17

Miami (FL)

Miami (FL)

18

Utah Utes

Tennessee Volunteers

19

Duke Blue Devils

Utah Utes

20

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats

21

Missouri Tigers

Duke Blue Devils

22

Tennessee Volunteers

Missouri Tigers

23

LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers

24

Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs

25

Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside The FREE Wrestling Room Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}