Penn State moves up in Coaches Poll, stays at No. 6 in AP Poll
Fresh off a 41-13 win over the Northwestern Wildcats, the Penn State Nittany Lions have seen themselves bumped up in the US LBM Coaches Poll while remaining at No. 6 in the AP Poll.
In the coaches poll, the Nittany Lions remain at No.6 in the country behind the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State buckets, Texas Longhorns, and Florida State Seminoles. All five teams are also ahead of the Nittany Lions in the AP Poll with the only differences being the order of Texas and Ohio State, as they flip-flopped the No.3 and No.,4 positions.
The Nittany Lions now 5-0 on the season are entering their lone bye week of the season, before returning to action on October 14 when they take on the UMass Minutemen at home.
|SPOT
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|
1
|
Georgia Bulldogs
|
Georgia Bulldogs
|
2
|
Michigan Wolverines
|
Michigan Wolverines
|
3
|
Texas Longhorns
|
Ohio State Buckeyes
|
4
|
Ohio State Buckeyes
|
Texas Longhorns
|
5
|
Florida State Seminoles
|
Florida State Seminoles
|
6
|
Penn State Nittany Lions
|
Penn State Nittany Lions
|
7
|
Wahington Huskies
|
USC Trojans
|
8
|
Oregon Ducks
|
Washington Huskies
|
9
|
USC Trojans
|
Oregon Ducks
|
10
|
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|
Alabama Crimson Tide
|
11
|
Alabama Crimson Tide
|
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|
12
|
Oklahoma Sooners
|
Oklahoma Sooners
|
13
|
Wahington State Cougars
|
North Carolina Tar Heels
|
14
|
North Carolina Tar Heels
|
Washington State Cougars
|
15
|
Oregon State Beavers
|
Ole Miss Rebels
|
16
|
Ole Miss Rebels
|
Oregon State Beavers
|
17
|
Miami (FL)
|
Miami (FL)
|
18
|
Utah Utes
|
Tennessee Volunteers
|
19
|
Duke Blue Devils
|
Utah Utes
|
20
|
Kentucky Wildcats
|
Kentucky Wildcats
|
21
|
Missouri Tigers
|
Duke Blue Devils
|
22
|
Tennessee Volunteers
|
Missouri Tigers
|
23
|
LSU Tigers
|
LSU Tigers
|
24
|
Fresno State Bulldogs
|
Fresno State Bulldogs
|
25
|
Louisville Cardinals
|
Louisville Cardinals
