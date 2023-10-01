Fresh off a 41-13 win over the Northwestern Wildcats, the Penn State Nittany Lions have seen themselves bumped up in the US LBM Coaches Poll while remaining at No. 6 in the AP Poll.

In the coaches poll, the Nittany Lions remain at No.6 in the country behind the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State buckets, Texas Longhorns, and Florida State Seminoles. All five teams are also ahead of the Nittany Lions in the AP Poll with the only differences being the order of Texas and Ohio State, as they flip-flopped the No.3 and No.,4 positions.

The Nittany Lions now 5-0 on the season are entering their lone bye week of the season, before returning to action on October 14 when they take on the UMass Minutemen at home.