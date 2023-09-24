Penn State moves up one spot in AP Poll, stays at No.7 in Coaches Poll
The latest AP Poll and US LBM Coaches Poll have been released, and the Nittany Lions, while remaining steady at No.7 in the Coaches Poll, have moved up in the AP Poll following a dominating 31-0 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The Nittany Lions in the AP Poll moved up one spot from No. 7 to No. 6 in this week's poll, as the USC Trojans fell three spots from No. 5 to No. 8. Ahead of the Nittany Lions in the poll is Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Ohio State, and Florida State.
Rounding out the top 10 are Washington, USC, Oregon, and Utah. Notably, Washington, USC, and Oregon are all future members of the Big Ten.
Outside the top six, no other Big Ten teams are ranked within the top 10. Maryland and Wisconsin were the only other programs in the conference that received votes.
Saturday's win over Iowa was the Nittany Lions' first top-25 win of the season in the eyes of both the AP and Coaches Poll, though the Hawkeyes have fallen out of the top 25 in both with the loss. Penn State only has two ranked teams remaining on their schedule this season in Michigan and Ohio State.
The Wolverines defeated Rutgers on Saturday 31-7, while Ohio State used a last-minute touchdown drive to defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 17-14.
The Maryland Terrapins could eventually enter the top 25 as well before the Nittany Lions' matchup against them on November 4. Maryland has Indiana, Ohio State, Illinois, and Northwestern on their schedule prior to that matchup. Maryland sits at the unofficial No. 29 spot in the Coaches Poll and No. 31 spot in the AP Poll.
|Ranking
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|
1
|
Georgia
|
Georgia
|
2
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
3
|
Texas
|
Ohio State
|
4
|
Ohio State
|
Florida State
|
5
|
Florida State
|
Texas
|
6
|
Penn State
|
USC
|
7
|
Washington
|
Penn State
|
8
|
USC
|
Washignton
|
9
|
Oregon
|
Oregon
|
10
|
Utah
|
Utah
|
11
|
Notre Dame
|
Alabama
|
12
|
Alabama
|
LSU
|
13
|
LSU
|
Notre Dame
|
14
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma
|
15
|
North Carolina
|
North Carolina
|
16
|
Washington State
|
Duke
|
17
|
Duke
|
Washington State
|
18
|
Miami (FL)
|
Miami (FL)
|
19
|
Oregon State
|
Tennessee
|
20
|
Ole Miss
|
Ole Miss
|
21
|
Tennessee
|
Oregon State
|
22
|
Florida
|
Missouri
|
23
|
Missouri
|
Florida
|
24
|
Kansas
|
Kansas
|
25
|
Fresno State
|
Kansas State
AP Poll other receiving votes: Kansas St. 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5.
Coaches Poll other receiving votes: Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.
