The latest AP Poll and US LBM Coaches Poll have been released, and the Nittany Lions, while remaining steady at No.7 in the Coaches Poll, have moved up in the AP Poll following a dominating 31-0 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Nittany Lions in the AP Poll moved up one spot from No. 7 to No. 6 in this week's poll, as the USC Trojans fell three spots from No. 5 to No. 8. Ahead of the Nittany Lions in the poll is Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Ohio State, and Florida State.

Rounding out the top 10 are Washington, USC, Oregon, and Utah. Notably, Washington, USC, and Oregon are all future members of the Big Ten.