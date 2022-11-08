The Nittany Lions are now the No. 14 team in the country according to the CFP committee following a 45-14 win over Indiana this past Saturday to improve to 7-2 on the season.

The College Football Playoff committee released their latest College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night and the Penn State Nittany Lions have moved up one spot from their No.15 ranking last week.

Both Ohio State and Michigan, Penn State's lone losses this season, are both ranked inside the top four at this point coming in at No.2 and No.3 respectively.

Georgia is now the nation's No.1 ranked team after their beatdown of the formerly No.1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers while TCU has jumped into the No. 4 spot after being ranked No. 7 last weekend.

Tennessee (No. 5), Oregon (No. 6), LSU (No. 7), USC (No. 8), Alabama (No .9), and Clemson (No. 10) round out the top 10 while Ole Miss (No. 11), UCLA (No. 12), and Utah (No. 13) are also ranked above the Nittany Lions.

Penn State moving up in the College Football Playoff rankings certainly helps the Nittany Lions' case as making a New Years Six bowl game this postseason, however, LSU upsetting Alabama this past weekend also has the potential to hurt the Nittany Lions as well.

With LSU defeating Alabama, there is a possibility that the SEC will end up having three programs within the top 12. If that does happen, Penn State may be relegated to a non-New Years' Six bowl game such as the Citrus Bowl.

However, if Ohio State and Michigan both end up making the College Football Playoff ranking, the Nittany Lions could find themselves potentially in the Rose Bowl. All of that is out of the NIttany Lions' hands, the only thing that James Franklin's program can do at this point is win out. A 10-2 regular season record would put the Nittany Lions in a great spot to potentially land in a New Years' Six bowl game this season though as things currently stand and if all goes to projections, it would still possibly end up being a close call.

The full College Football Playoff rankings are as follows;