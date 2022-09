After a convincing 41-12 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon in Alabama, the Penn State Nittany Lions have seen their stock rise in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions are now the No. 15 team in the country in the eyes of the coaches, up eight spots from their No. 23 ranking last week.

The Nittany Lions are the Big Ten’s third highest ranked team entering week four only behind Ohio State (No.3 ) and Michigan (No. 4). Also in the rankings behind the Nittany Lions is Michigan State at No. 21 while Minnesota and Wisconsin also received votes.