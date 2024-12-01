Penn State moves up to No. 3 in both AP & Coaches Polls

The Penn State Nittany Lions are headed to the Big Ten Championship game and are fresh off a 44-7 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. After their latest win, the 11th of the 2024 season for James Franklin's program, the Nittany Lions have moved up in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

This week, the Nittany Lions are ranked No. 3 in both polls, moving up one spot thanks in part to the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes falling to the unranked Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. The Buckeyes now 10-2 on the year dropped to No. 7 in the AP and No. 8 in the Coaches Poll.

The Buckeyes were one of the top teams ranked in the top 10 to see a significant fall as the Miami Hurricanes saw their stop drop significantly following a loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

With a win over the Oregon Ducks in this weekend's upcoming Big Ten Championship, the NIttany Lions could make a strong argument for being the top-ranked team in the country in the AP and Coaches Polls and potentially the College Football Playoffs.

As a whole this week, four Big Ten teams are ranked within the top 10 with Oregon and Penn State leading the way. Ohio State at No. 7 and Indiana at No. 9. All four teams are expected to make this year's College Football Playoff field.