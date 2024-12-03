Penn State moves up to No. 3 in CFB Rankings ahead of Big Ten title game

Penn State has moved up in the penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings following their 44-7 win over Maryland this past weekend.
The Nittany Lions have moved up one spot from No. 4 to No. 3 spot, though due to fellow Big Ten and Big Ten Conference Championship game opponent, Oregon being ranked No. 1, the Nittany Lions would be the No. 5 seed in the College Football Playoffs.
Notably in the updated rankings, the Ohio State Buckeyes fell four spots to No. 6 after a 13-10 loss to an unranked Michigan this past weekend. The only program to fall in the top 10 this week was the Miami Hurricanes going from No. 6 to No. 12 following a loss to Syracuse.
Outside of Oregon, Penn State, and Ohio State, Indiana continues to be positioned well for the College Football Playoffs at No. 9 while Illinois sits at No. 21 as the last Big Ten team ranked.
You can view the full College Football Playoff rankings below.
1) Oregon
2) Texas
3) Penn State
4) Notre Dame
5) Georgia
6) Ohio State
7) Tennessee
8) SMU
9) Indiana
10) Boise State
11) Alabama
12) Miami
13) Ole Miss
14) South Carolina
15) Arizona State
16) Iowa State
17) Clemson
18) BYU
19) Missouri
20) UNLV
21) Illinois
22) Syracuse
23) Colorado
24) Army
25) Memphis
PROJECTED FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS / FULL BRACKET
As the current No. 5 seed, Penn State would be set to host No. 12 Arizona State at Beaver Stadium. Other first-round matchups include Georgia vs Indiana in Athens, Georgia, Ohio State vs Tennessee in Columbus, Ohio and Notre Dame vs Alabama in South Bend, Indiana.
--------------------------------------------------------------
