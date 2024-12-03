Penn State moves up to No. 3 in CFB Rankings ahead of Big Ten title game

(Photo by © Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images)

Penn State has moved up in the penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings following their 44-7 win over Maryland this past weekend. The Nittany Lions have moved up one spot from No. 4 to No. 3 spot, though due to fellow Big Ten and Big Ten Conference Championship game opponent, Oregon being ranked No. 1, the Nittany Lions would be the No. 5 seed in the College Football Playoffs.

Notably in the updated rankings, the Ohio State Buckeyes fell four spots to No. 6 after a 13-10 loss to an unranked Michigan this past weekend. The only program to fall in the top 10 this week was the Miami Hurricanes going from No. 6 to No. 12 following a loss to Syracuse. Outside of Oregon, Penn State, and Ohio State, Indiana continues to be positioned well for the College Football Playoffs at No. 9 while Illinois sits at No. 21 as the last Big Ten team ranked. You can view the full College Football Playoff rankings below.

1) Oregon 2) Texas 3) Penn State 4) Notre Dame 5) Georgia 6) Ohio State 7) Tennessee 8) SMU 9) Indiana 10) Boise State 11) Alabama 12) Miami 13) Ole Miss 14) South Carolina 15) Arizona State 16) Iowa State 17) Clemson 18) BYU 19) Missouri 20) UNLV 21) Illinois 22) Syracuse 23) Colorado 24) Army 25) Memphis



PROJECTED FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS / FULL BRACKET