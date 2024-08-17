For all but Dominic DeLuca it is the first time they have been voted a team captain. It is DeLuca's second-straight season earning a captaincy.

Drew Allar and Nick Dawkins will lead the Nittany Lions offense as captains, Allar is returning this fall as the Nittany Lions starting quarterback, his second season as such. Dawkins is expected to start the season as the program's starting center.

On defense, linebacker Kobe King and safety Kevin Winston Jr are both returning starters for the Nittany Lions and considered among the best at their position within the Big Ten. Winston Jr is also considered one of the best safeties in the country and a potential first round draft pick next fall.

Finally, Dominic DeLuca joins punter Riley Thompson as the Nittany Lions special teams captains for this fall. DeLuca was also a starting linebacker for the Nittany Lions last season and will once again have a major role in 2024. Thompson is returning for his second season as Penn State's starting punter.

The Nittany Lions will begin their 2024 season on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown. They'll open up their home schedule one week later against Bowling Green on September 7.



