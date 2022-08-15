Penn State not ranked in AP Poll to start 2022 season
For the first time since the 2016 season, Penn State will enter a season unranked in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. In the initial AP Poll for the 2022 season, received 160 voting points, good enough for what would equate to No. 29 in the country. Penn State The Nittany Lions have entered each of the last five seasons ranked and have been ranked inside the top-10 in each of the past five seasons as well.
Last season, Penn State entered the season as the No. 19 team in the country per the AP Poll and saw their ranking rise to as high as No. 4 in the country heading into their Oct. 9 showdown against then No. 3 Iowa. Following their loss to Iowa, Penn State would fall to No. 7 before eventually falling out of the ranking following their fourth loss of the season to Michigan on November 13. It was also their fourth loss in five games at the time. The Nittany Lions would go on to finish the season unranked and received no votes in the final AP Poll for last season.
Notables in the preseason poll include a top five of Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Notre Dame, matching the preseason Coaches Poll. The defending Big Ten champions, Michigan enter the season at No. 8, Michigan State will begin their season at No. 15, and Wisconsin at No. 18. Iowa received 163 voting points in the poll, three points ahead of Penn State. Minnesota, Purdue, and Nebraska all received votes as well.
