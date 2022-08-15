Penn State not ranked in AP Poll to start 2022 season

For the first time since the 2016 season, Penn State will enter a season unranked in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. In the initial AP Poll for the 2022 season, received 160 voting points, good enough for what would equate to No. 29 in the country. Penn State The Nittany Lions have entered each of the last five seasons ranked and have been ranked inside the top-10 in each of the past five seasons as well.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CUkVBS0lORzogV2hv4oCZcyBOby4gMT8gQWxhYmFtYSB0b3BzIHRo ZSBwcmVzZWFzb24gQVAgVG9wIDI1IGZvciB0aGUgOXRoIHRpbWUgYnV0IHRo ZXJlIGFyZSBmYW1pbGlhciBmb2VzIGx1cmtpbmcgaW4gdGhlIHRvcCBmaXZl Ljxicj48YnI+U2VlIHRoZSB3aG9sZSBwb2xsIHByZXNlbnRlZCBieSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlZ2lvbnNCYW5rP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSZWdpb25zQmFuazwvYT46IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby83ZFRUVWlTQzFqIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vN2RUVFVpU0Mxajwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hPaW1raUhYdWoiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9YT2lta2lIWHVqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFQIFRvcCAyNSAo QEFQX1RvcDI1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FQX1Rv cDI1L3N0YXR1cy8xNTU5MjA5NzY3ODQ3MDU1MzYwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Last season, Penn State entered the season as the No. 19 team in the country per the AP Poll and saw their ranking rise to as high as No. 4 in the country heading into their Oct. 9 showdown against then No. 3 Iowa. Following their loss to Iowa, Penn State would fall to No. 7 before eventually falling out of the ranking following their fourth loss of the season to Michigan on November 13. It was also their fourth loss in five games at the time. The Nittany Lions would go on to finish the season unranked and received no votes in the final AP Poll for last season.