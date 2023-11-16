Already reeling from yet another disappointing defeat against Michigan, Penn State quickly faced a new source of adversity on Sunday morning when offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich was fired. The third year coordinator was relieved of his duties on the heels of a subpar showing in a big game, which has been an all too familiar occurrence for the Nittany Lions in recent memory.



Yurcich's firing was a difficult, yet needed move, according to head coach James Franklin, who says the time was right to make a change within the offensive staff. "Very difficult from a personal perspective. Very difficult from a professional perspective. Then in terms of the timing, I just think for most people and most situations, if you've gotten to the point where you feel like that's what you're going to do --- when you get to the point you feel like that's the right decision, then I think you make it," Franklin said. Despite being without their offensive coordinator, the Penn State offense has been forced to keep marching forward as the end of the regular season approaches. That process began on Sunday, which was nothing out of the ordinary to tight end Theo Johnson. "I think the big thing, obviously Coach Yurcich wasn't there, but other than that it was kind of business as usual," Johnson said. "I don't say it was anything out of the ordinary." One Nittany Lion that has been most impacted by the turn of events is quarterback Drew Allar, who just a week ago shared that he, Yurcich, and Franklin were on the same page and were building a strong rapport as a group heading into the Michigan game. While his position coach and coordinator is no longer there, Johnson and senior center Hunter Nourzad see Allar to be the same level-headed signal caller he's shown to be during his time in Happy Valley. "I don't see, you know, anything changing. I think that Drew has always handled adversity and challenges very well since from when he was a freshman. So, I'm confident that he's going to take this change in stride," Johnson said. "At such a young age, he's extremely humble, but he does have confidence in his ability. I mean, I wouldn't say that anything's changed about that. He's always kind of had that that strong presence," Nourzad said. The Nittany Lions offense now moves in a new direction, under co-offensive coordinators Ja'Juan Seider and Ty Howle for the remainder of the regular season. It is a tandem that was already heavily involved in the offense prior to Sunday's revelation, but will now see elevate roles moving forward. Johnson and Nourzad believe that the Nittany Lions' offense has the utmost confidence in Seider and Howle. "Obviously two coaches that everybody has a lot of respect for in our program, but on our offense," Johnson said. "Everyone's got confidence in the two guys that we got calling plays for us this week."