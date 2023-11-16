Penn State offense remaining focused despite newfound adversity
Already reeling from yet another disappointing defeat against Michigan, Penn State quickly faced a new source of adversity on Sunday morning when offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich was fired.
The third year coordinator was relieved of his duties on the heels of a subpar showing in a big game, which has been an all too familiar occurrence for the Nittany Lions in recent memory.
Yurcich's firing was a difficult, yet needed move, according to head coach James Franklin, who says the time was right to make a change within the offensive staff.
"Very difficult from a personal perspective. Very difficult from a professional perspective. Then in terms of the timing, I just think for most people and most situations, if you've gotten to the point where you feel like that's what you're going to do --- when you get to the point you feel like that's the right decision, then I think you make it," Franklin said.
Despite being without their offensive coordinator, the Penn State offense has been forced to keep marching forward as the end of the regular season approaches. That process began on Sunday, which was nothing out of the ordinary to tight end Theo Johnson.
"I think the big thing, obviously Coach Yurcich wasn't there, but other than that it was kind of business as usual," Johnson said. "I don't say it was anything out of the ordinary."
One Nittany Lion that has been most impacted by the turn of events is quarterback Drew Allar, who just a week ago shared that he, Yurcich, and Franklin were on the same page and were building a strong rapport as a group heading into the Michigan game.
While his position coach and coordinator is no longer there, Johnson and senior center Hunter Nourzad see Allar to be the same level-headed signal caller he's shown to be during his time in Happy Valley.
"I don't see, you know, anything changing. I think that Drew has always handled adversity and challenges very well since from when he was a freshman. So, I'm confident that he's going to take this change in stride," Johnson said.
"At such a young age, he's extremely humble, but he does have confidence in his ability. I mean, I wouldn't say that anything's changed about that. He's always kind of had that that strong presence," Nourzad said.
The Nittany Lions offense now moves in a new direction, under co-offensive coordinators Ja'Juan Seider and Ty Howle for the remainder of the regular season. It is a tandem that was already heavily involved in the offense prior to Sunday's revelation, but will now see elevate roles moving forward.
Johnson and Nourzad believe that the Nittany Lions' offense has the utmost confidence in Seider and Howle.
"Obviously two coaches that everybody has a lot of respect for in our program, but on our offense," Johnson said. "Everyone's got confidence in the two guys that we got calling plays for us this week."
"Both exude confidence. I think that, that kind of passes along to the offensive room. You know, we felt really good about those two taking over that position as of right now," Nourzad said.
Howle has also coached Theo Johnson and the Penn State tight end room over the last three seasons in Happy Valley as standout top pupil spoke glowingly of his position coach.
"I've said in the past I think that coach Howle is one of the hardest working coaches that we have, you know, he's always kind of going the extra mile for tight ends and making sure that we're prepared in every way," Johnson said.
Another coach that will see his role expand in the absence of Yurcich is offensive graduate assistant, who spends his time with the quarterbacks, Danny O'Brien. O'Brien played for James Franklin at Maryland and is thought to be a bright young mind on the Nittany Lions' coaching staff.
After waiting in the wings, he now gets a bigger opportunity in Happy Valley, which Johnson believes will pay dividends for the entire offense.
"Danny works really hard. You know, he's one of those people that kind of does a lot of stuff behind the scenes that he doesn't get a ton of recognition for," Johnson said. "If he gets an increased role, I think that it's going to be a good opportunity for everybody just because he kind of brings a different a different perspective to the quarterback position and offense in general."
While several changes are happening in Happy Valley, there is one thing that is not. The expectations and standard remain the same. The Nittany Lions still have a pair of regular season games to play, along with a potential New Year's Six Bowl awaiting shortly thereafter.
Johnson and Nourzad don't anticipate the Nittany Lions' mindset to shift to close out the regular season in spite of the newfound adversity headed their way.
"Regardless of what our record looks like, or how things might have changed, our standard as a team hasn't changed. You know, we take pride [in] being a Penn State football team and what that means and what that brings to the table. Just because we've lost two games doesn't mean that standard is going to change or needs to change," Johnson said.
"We're just going to keep going. We're focused on winning this week and I don't think that, especially within our position groups, our process doesn't really change. You know, we're still gonna work just as hard we're still gonna put putting the preparation we need to be successful on Saturday," Nourzad said.
Adversity is nothing new for the offense, according to Johnson, who thinks the trials and tribulations the unit as gone through as a group has prepared them to respond the right way in the face of adversity.
"This offensive overcame a lot of adversity. So, I'm confident that moving forward that we're not going to waver, we're not going to flinch, and we're just going to keep fighting for it," Johnson said.
That drive is what makes Penn State the program that it is. Nourzad says the Nittany Lions will lean on the culture that has been established in Happy Valley to not only get through this time, but to thrive in in.
"It's kind of built into our culture that every day we kind of come with the same mindset to work as hard as we can, prepare as much as we can, just get ready for the next Saturday," Nourzad said. "Having the ability to move through adversities in a very calm and confident way. That's kind of what makes us Penn State."
--------------------------------------------------------------
