 Penn State Offensive Lineman Desmond Holmes Enters Transfer Portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-08 08:46:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Penn State Offensive Lineman Des Holmes Enters Transfer Portal

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

For the third time since the 2021 season ended, a Penn State player has entered the transfer portal.

First reported by Rivals.com, offensive lineman Des Holmes has opted to enter in the portal with the intent to finish his career elsewhere.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Holmes originally committed and signed with the Nittany Lions out of high school as a member of the 2017 recruiting class.

The Cardinal O’Hara High School (West Norriton, Pa.) appeared in 32 total games for the the Nittany Lions in his five years, mostly as a rotational lineman. Holmes will now have one year of eligibility left to play elsewhere.

Stay tuned for more on Holmes and other Penn state football news right here on Nittany Nation.

2021 PSU FOOTBALL TRANSFERS.....
POSITION NAME NEW SCHOOL

OL

Desmond Holmes

TBD

DB

Enzo Jennings

TBD

DB

Tyler Rudolph

TBD

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Nittany Lounge free board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}