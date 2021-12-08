Penn State Offensive Lineman Des Holmes Enters Transfer Portal

First reported by Rivals.com, offensive lineman Des Holmes has opted to enter in the portal with the intent to finish his career elsewhere.

For the third time since the 2021 season ended, a Penn State player has entered the transfer portal.

Holmes originally committed and signed with the Nittany Lions out of high school as a member of the 2017 recruiting class.

The Cardinal O’Hara High School (West Norriton, Pa.) appeared in 32 total games for the the Nittany Lions in his five years, mostly as a rotational lineman. Holmes will now have one year of eligibility left to play elsewhere.

