Penn State offer 'was a surprise' for 2025 WR De'zie Jones
It didn’t take long for Penn State to get involved in the recruitment of one of New Jersey’s top underclassmen in 2025 DePaul Catholic (NJ) standout De’zie Jones.
The 6-foot, 175-pound wideout picked up his offer from the Nittany Lions on March 1st – a moment he wasn’t bracing for.
He talked about why it was so special.
“I never thought that was coming,” Jones told Nittany Nation. “It’s a top five school for me. It was a surprise.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news