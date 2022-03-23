 NittanyNation - Penn State offer 'was a surprise' for 2025 WR De'zie Jones
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-23 08:59:33 -0500') }} football

Penn State offer 'was a surprise' for 2025 WR De'zie Jones

Ryan Patti • NittanyNation
It didn’t take long for Penn State to get involved in the recruitment of one of New Jersey’s top underclassmen in 2025 DePaul Catholic (NJ) standout De’zie Jones.

The 6-foot, 175-pound wideout picked up his offer from the Nittany Lions on March 1st – a moment he wasn’t bracing for.

He talked about why it was so special.

“I never thought that was coming,” Jones told Nittany Nation. “It’s a top five school for me. It was a surprise.”

