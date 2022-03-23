Penn State offer 'was a surprise' for 2025 WR De'zie Jones

It didn’t take long for Penn State to get involved in the recruitment of one of New Jersey’s top underclassmen in 2025 DePaul Catholic (NJ) standout De’zie Jones.

The 6-foot, 175-pound wideout picked up his offer from the Nittany Lions on March 1st – a moment he wasn’t bracing for.

He talked about why it was so special.

“I never thought that was coming,” Jones told Nittany Nation. “It’s a top five school for me. It was a surprise.”