Penn State offers 2024 in-state OL Peter Jones following visit to campus

Another new offer that went out following Penn State Football’s Junior Day event this weekend went out to class of 2024 offensive lineman Peter Jones, who is a Downingtown, Pennsylvania native, but currently plays his high school ball over at Malvern Prep.

Not too long after receiving the offer, the 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive lineman spoke with Nittany Nation to break down the news and his trip to campus.

“I had a wonderful time with all of the coaches,” Jones told Nittany Nation. “It was time well spent and it was definitely something special to see in person. I’d have to say my favorite thing was either talking with coach (James) Franklin, coach (Phil) Trautwein or talking with Chuck Losey. Hearing him talk and showing us around the facilities, which are state of the art. Then they were showing us the plans for the new weight room and how can you not like that?”