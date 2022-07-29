Penn State wrapped up its final Elite Prospects Camp on Friday evening and the reported offers are beginning to roll in on Twitter. The first pair of offers to be reported on Friday night came from St. Edward High School twins Deontae and Devontae Armstrong, two of the Buckeye State's best offensive linemen.

The Lakewood (OH) natives both picked up their 13th scholarship offer on Friday after strong camp performances. Also among the twins' offers are Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Pittsburgh.

Shortly after reporting his offer, Nittany Nation caught up with Deontae Armstrong, the elder of the twins, to discuss his offer from the Nittany Lions.