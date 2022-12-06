One of Penn State's first offers on Monday when the transfer portal opened was to Alabama defensive back transfer, Khyree Jackson. The Mississippi native reported the offer on Monday morning shortly.

Originally a JUCO signing for the Tide out of East Mississippi Community College in the 2020 recruiting cycle, Jackson played in 21 games over his two seasons in Tuscaloosa. In those 21 games, he recorded 14 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and two interceptions. Most of his time with the Tide came on special teams.

Jackson was a three-star recruit coming out of East Mississippi Community College. He committed to the Tide over offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia. He also spent one season at Fort Scott Community College in 2019.

On top of his offer from the Nittany Lions, Jackson also reported offers on Monday from Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCF, and USC. Jackson originally hails from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and attended Wise High School for his prep career.



