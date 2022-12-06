Penn State has offered another rebased portal wide receiver. On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions extends an offer to Arizona transfer Dorian Singer . The former walk-on led the Wildcats this past season with 66 receptions for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound wide receiver entered the transfer portal officially on Monday after spending two years in Tucson. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining as well as a redshirt season.

Singer in his two years with the Wildcats appeared in 17 games recording 86 receptions for 1,406 yards and six touchdowns. In 2021, Singer played in five games for the Wildcats, totaling 18 receptions for 301 yards. This season, he experienced a major breakout season leading to his previously mentioned 66 receptions for 1,105 yards and six touchdown stat line.

This season, Singer recorded four games of 100+ yards including three 150+ yard performances against Colorado, USC, and Washington State. He also recorded multiple receptions in 11 of 12 games including eight games of five receptions or more.