Penn State is still searching for their quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle but on Tuesday, the Nittany Lions extended an offer to an elite in-state quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

After quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and wide receivers coach Marques Hagans stopped by Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia (PA) - in 2026 quarterback Semaj Beals announced he has received an offer from the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions join Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia as Power Five teams to extend offers thus far. Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas have all shown early interest as well.