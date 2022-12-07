Penn State continues to be active in the transfer portal and on Wednesday they offered Iowa defensive back transfer, Terry Roberts . The Erie (PA) native leaves Iowa City after five years with the Hawkeyes and will have one year of eligibility left in his collegiate career.

This past season, Roberts played in five games for the Hawkeyes recording 13 tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus on the season assigned Roberts an overall defensive grade of 79. Though notably, PFF has Roberts playing four games and 205 snaps total. PFF also graded out Roberts with a 79.9 coverage grade over 115 coverage snaps.

On 17 targets, Roberts allowed seven receptions for 49 yards. The scouting and analytics network also gives him four pass deflections instead of two.

Over his career at Iowa, Roberts played in 25 games, recording 47 tackles and two interceptions. Much of the last two seasons for the former Cathedral Prep standout have been marred by injury, limiting him to just 373 snaps combined.

If Roberts can stay healthy at his next school, he would have a chance to be a very strong pickup as he has shown great coverage skills when healthy over his career. In his four seasons, Roberts has been targeted 39 times, allowing 19 receptions for 208 yards, and has allowed zero touchdowns.

Roberts was a three-star recruit coming out of Cathedral Prep in the 2018 recruiting class and was ranked as Pennsylvania's 23rd-best prospect in the cycle. Notably, he was a teammate of current Penn State center Juice Scruggs. He has also picked up offers from Delaware, Minnesota, Northern Iowa, and UMass.