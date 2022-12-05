The transfer portal is open and the chaos has already begun. On Monday, Penn State offered Kent State wide receiver transfer and Pennsylvania native Dante Cephas .

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound wide receiver entered the transfer portal officially on Monday after spending four years with Kent State, giving him two years of eligibility at his next program.

Cephas, a native of Pittsburgh attended Penn Hills and signed with the Flashes as part of their 2019 recruiting class.

Cephas in his four years with the Flash appeared in 30 games recording 145 receptions for 2,139 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2021, he had a massive season recording 82 receptions for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns. This season, he played in just name games but still recorded a quality 48 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns.

In those nine games, he recorded three games of 100+ yards including six receptions for 105 yards against Washington, 13 receptions for 246 yards and one touchdown against Ohio, and nine receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown against Miami (OH). In 2021, he had six games of 100+ yards including 10 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown against Maryland.