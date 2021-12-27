Penn State offers massive 2024 OL Ben Roebuck out of Ohio
Earlier this week Penn State football sent out a new 2024 offer to massive offensive lineman Ben Roebuck out of St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio.
The 6-foot-8, 320-pound offensive tackle now holds six scholarship offers with the latest addition from the Nittany Lions and he spoke about it with us here at Nittany Nation.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news