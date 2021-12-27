 NittanyNation - Penn State offers massive 2024 OL Ben Roebuck out of Ohio
Penn State offers massive 2024 OL Ben Roebuck out of Ohio

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Earlier this week Penn State football sent out a new 2024 offer to massive offensive lineman Ben Roebuck out of St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio.

The 6-foot-8, 320-pound offensive tackle now holds six scholarship offers with the latest addition from the Nittany Lions and he spoke about it with us here at Nittany Nation.

