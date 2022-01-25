Penn State offers Miami (OH) defensive end transfer Kameron Butler

Penn State Football sent a new offer out to a transfer portal prospect as former Miami (Ohio) defensive end Kameron Butler took to Twitter to announce his first scholarship offer since entering the portal less than a day ago.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end spent the past four seasons with the Redhawks and was pretty successful in just about every year as he managed to finish his with 31.5 tackles for loss and 16 total sacks in 35 total games. This past season was his most productive yet, as he finished with 53 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three force fumbles, which was also good enough to be named All-MAC first team defensive lineman.

Butler is in a similar situation to former Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie, as he will have one year of eligibility left to play for whatever program he should choose to play for next season. This will be one to keep a close eye on as the Nittany Lions reached out almost immediately after he entered the portal on Monday and they likely want to get him on campus and wrap this one up as soon as possible.