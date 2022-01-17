Penn State offers Rivals250 RB Quinten Joyner
Add another notable Big Ten offer to Manor (Texas) running back Quinten Joyner's list so far.The Rivals250 running back collected an offer from Penn State over the weekend. The Nittany Lions joined...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news