St. Thomas More cornerback Zion Tracy picked up a much-anticipated offer on Saturday afternoon when the Penn State Nittany Lions extended an offer. The offer for Tracy has been expected for quite some time after an impressive showing at the Nittany Lions' Elite Prospects Camp at the end of July.

Originally out of Westbury (NY), Tracy is currently in a prep year at St. Thomas More in Oakdale (CT). Tracy also holds offers from Buffalo, Connecticut, Maine, Marshall, Rutgers, and Syracuse. While camping for the Nittany Lions in July, Tracy posted a 4.35 forty-yard dash while also impressing in various position drills.

Tracy is expected to take an official visit to Penn State this upcoming weekend as the Nittany Lions take on the Ohio Bobcats. Currently, there is a trio of futurecasts for Tracy to land with the Nittany Lions.

In the 2023 recruiting cycle, Penn State currently holds four defensive back commitments in Lamont Payne, Conrad Hussey, Dakaari Nelson, King Mack, and Elliot Washington. Penn State's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 19 commitments and is ranked 13th nationally.