Penn State offers twin North Texas DL Grayson and Gabriel Murphy

Penn State Football sent out not one, but two new offers out to a transfer portal prospects today in former North Texas defensive linemen Gabriel Murphy and Grayson Murphy.

Grayson is listed as a 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive end and spent three seasons with the Mean Green. In year one he redshirted, but then went on to accumulate 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss over the next two seasons. This past year was his best one yet, as he finished with 52 total tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, nine quarterback hurries and three pass breakups. All of those stats added up for him to finish on the 2021 All-CUSA Second Team.

PFF GRADES FROM 2021 SEASON OVR DEF GRADE RUSH DEFENSE GRADE TACKLING GRADE PASS RUSH GRADE 79.4 75.3 75.8 90.3

Now his twin brother Grayson is also listed as a 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive end and spent the past three seasons with the Mean Green and other then his redshirt season in year one, he has proven to be pretty successful. This past season was his best one yet as he finished with 38 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one recovery for a touchdown, which was good enough for Third Team All-CUSA.

PFF GRADES FROM 2021 SEASON OVR DEF GRADE RUSH DEF GRADE TACKLING GRADE PASS RUSH GRADE 80.8 70.7 47.2 90.8