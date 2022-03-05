Penn State Offers Versatile 2023 Florida DB, Jaremiah Anglin

The Penn State staff was busy at the end of February extending new offers in the 2023 class, continuing to develop their boards, continuing to show that they are pumping through film as they look to bring another top class nationally to State College.

One of those offers went out to Jaremiah Anglin, the Rivals Three-Star Defensive Back out of Lake Wales High School down in Florida.

Anglin currently holds nineteen offers, with Florida, Florida St, South Carolina, and Kentucky as a couple of the notable schools involved now with Penn State.

Anglin had been building his relationship with the Penn State staff for a few weeks leading up to the offer, primarily talking with safeties coach, Anthony Poindexter and assistant recruiting coordinator, Alan Zemaitis.