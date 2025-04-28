Penn State Official Visit Profile: ATH Ryan Mosley

Next up in our Penn State official visit profile series is four-star athlete Ryan Mosley. The Carrollton, Georgia standout is ranked by Rivals as a Rivals250 prospect, coming at No. 182 nationally, 25th in the state of Georgia, and the seventh best athlete in the nation.

Mosley will be making his official visit to Penn State on May 16, one of nearly a dozen visitors expected to be on campus. Notably, it will be his first visit to campus in his recruitment.