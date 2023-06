Two recruiting weekends down, two to go. This weekend, Penn State is set to have a handful of prospects on campus in wide receiver Josiah Brown, wide receiver Peter Gonzalez, tight end Carter Nelson, offensive lineman Ethan Calloway, defensive tackle Benedict Umeh, defensive tackle De'Andre Cook, and cornerback Tehryon Nichols.

Arguably the biggest visitor out of this group is defensive lineman Benedict Umeh.