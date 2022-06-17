Penn State Official Visit Weekend Rundown: June 17
It's another big recruiting weekend in Happy Valley as Penn State will host 16 official visitors on campus this weekend. Last weekend, the Nittany Lions gained momentum with most, if not all of their official visitors and even landed a commitment in four-star WR Yazeed Haynes.
This weekend, it wouldn't be shocking if Penn State added to their class again. We feel good about at the very least, one prospect potentially making a commitment to the Nittany Lions this weekend but it's not out of the question, they could add two or even three recruits to their top-10 ranked 2023 recruiting class this weekend either.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
Before diving into whose on campus this weekend and the latest on each, it's worth noting that five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor canceled his official visit to Penn State for this weekend.
Committed to Penn State
A large chunk of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class will be on campus this weekend as they host nine of their 12 commitments. The good news is doesn't sound like any of the commitments are currently wavering but St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Conrad Hussey will be one to follow going forward.
The four-star prospect recently had a terrific showing at the Overtime 7-on-7 tournament in Las Vegas this past week. Following that performance, he earned an offer from Oklahoma and there are likely more offers to come as well. Additionally, Hussey posted on his Instagram Thursday a picture of him at the University of Miami. Not the greatest of signs potentially for Penn State but getting him on campus this weekend could be big as they to get reaffirmed commitment out of the Florida native.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news