Penn State Official Visit Weekend Rundown: June 17

It's another big recruiting weekend in Happy Valley as Penn State will host 16 official visitors on campus this weekend. Last weekend, the Nittany Lions gained momentum with most, if not all of their official visitors and even landed a commitment in four-star WR Yazeed Haynes.

This weekend, it wouldn't be shocking if Penn State added to their class again. We feel good about at the very least, one prospect potentially making a commitment to the Nittany Lions this weekend but it's not out of the question, they could add two or even three recruits to their top-10 ranked 2023 recruiting class this weekend either.

Before diving into whose on campus this weekend and the latest on each, it's worth noting that five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor canceled his official visit to Penn State for this weekend.