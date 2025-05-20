Penn State Officially Adds 2025 DE Daniel Jennings After Reclassification

Penn State announced on late Tuesday morning that Princeton, West Virginia edge defender Daniel Jennings had officially joined the Nittany Lions' program. The 6-foot-2, 221-pound Jennings committed to Penn State at the end of last July, choosing the Nittany Lions over offers from Illinois, UNLV, and West Virginia.

After it was reported last week that 2026 defensive end Daniel Jennings was reclassifying to the 2025 recruiting cycle and joining the Nittany Lions this summer, the move became official on Tuesday.

The reclassification for Jennings is the second time in less than a year that Penn State has had a defensive end reclassify. Last year, four-star defensive end Max Granville, reclassified at the end of July to the 2024 recruiting class and joined the program ahead of fall camp.

Granville would go on to appear in seven games as a true freshman, including each of Penn State's four postseason games against Oregon, SMU, Boise State, and Notre Dame.

Jennings is the third edge defender to be a part of Penn State's 2025 recruiting class, joining Riverdale Baptist (MD) standout Cortez Harris and Warren G Harding (OH) talent Chaz Coleman.

As a junior, Jennings recorded 38 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks for Princeton.