NitBits: Penn State Set to Welcome Additional 2025 Signees to Campus

Just a few minutes ago, Happy Valley Insider shared that Penn State 2025 defensive line signee Cortez Harris was enrolling on campus this weekend with the Nittany Lions . Now, Happy Valley Insider can confirm a large majority of the Nittany Lions' additional 2025 signees will be beginning their careers this weekend.

Happy Valley Insider has confirmed that signees offensive lineman Malachi Goodman, offensive lineman Brady O'Hara, cornerback Xxavier Thomas, tight end Matt Henderson, wide receiver Jeff Exinor, linebacker Cam Smith, cornerback Jahmir Joseph, and safety Josh Johnson will all be moving in this weekend.

Goodman's enrollment was first reported by Ryan Snyder of Blue White Illustrated on Saturday.

Goodman is one of the Nittany Lions' top signees in the 2025 recruiting class, according to Rivals, and was one of seven Rivals250 members. The Paramus Catholic standout finished the 2026 recruiting cycle as the No. 139 player nationally as well as the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey.

The 6-foot-5 Goodman, who has a chance to see the field earlier than later in his career, committed to the Nittany Lions in September after a long recruitment over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and USC.

Henderson, another four-star prospect, was an easier recruiting victory for James Franklin and company. The Powhatan, Virginia native earned an offer from Penn State in April of 2024 and then just within a few weeks, he committed to the program. He also had offers in his recruitment from Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. He was one of three tight ends in the class, both other tight end signees Andrew Olesh and Brian Kortovich were January enrollees.

The final four-star prospect moving in this weekend is Rivals250 cornerback Jahmir Joseph. The Nittany Lions were a long-time suitor for Joseph but had to hold offer interest from Notre Dame, South Carolina, and Stanford to land the St. Joseph's (NJ) standout corner.

Linebacker Cam Smith was originally committed to Manny Diaz and the Duke Blue Devils, but the Nittany Lions were able to flip the three-star linebacker last September after the need for an additional linebacker in their class emerged.

Offensive lineman Brady O'Hara committed to Penn State in September of his junior season, the Nittany Lions' second longest standing commitment when he signed. He committed to Penn State over offers from Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. He was primarily a tight end for most of his high school career before making the change to offensive line.

Exinor, a three-star prospect out of McDonogh in Owings Mills, Maryland, had another long recruitment. The Nittany Lions, for much of his recruitment, appeared to be in the driver's seat, but the recruitment trudged on before ending following his official visits last June. He committed to Penn State over Virginia Tech, Syracuse, and Maryland.

Thomas, like Henderson, was a stress-free recruitment for Penn State. After making several visits to Penn State, Thomas committed to the Nittany Lions in December of 2023. He is notably the younger brother of Rodney Thomas II, a former standout at Yale and current member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Finally, Josh Johnson was a big flip for Penn State in October of last year. After surprisingly committing to Louisville originally last June, Johnson remained in contact with the Nittany Lions before making a game-day visit in early October. A little over a week after that visit, Johnson would flip his commitment to Penn State.