Penn State 2026 DE Signee Cortez Harris to Enroll this Weekend

A key member of Penn State's 2025 recruiting class is set to enroll on campus this weekend for the Nittany Lions. Riverdale Baptist (MD) defensive end Cortez Harris, a three-star prospect on Rivals, is ready to begin his career as a Nittany Lion, the 2025 signee posted on X, Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Harris committed to Penn State in late June last year after taking official visits to Tennessee, Maryland, and Penn State. He also held notable offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech. Here's what we wrote about Harris when he signed with the program in December.

"What Penn State is getting in Harris: Harris will need to continue to improve his frame once he arrives on campus, something he has been quite excited about doing in our previous discussions. That being said, the Upper Marlboro, Maryland native brings great speed from the edge and has several traits that could make him a potential dynamic pass rusher for the Nittany Lions. Deion Barnes even threw around some Chop Robinson comparisons during Harris's recruitment, Harris told HVI."