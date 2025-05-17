Penn State Signee P.J. Duke Clinches Final X Berth at World Team Trials

Penn State class of 2025 signee P.J. Duke has clinched his spot for Final X on Saturday by defeating Virginia Tech two-time All-American Bryce Andorian 4-1 in the World Team Trials Finals at 70 KG.

En route to his 70 kg championship, Duke defeated a pair of NCAA Champions, both from Nebraska, in Antrell Taylor and Ridge Lovett on Friday.

Now qualified for Final X, Duke will look to qualify for Team USA for this year's Senior World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, from September 13 through the 21. If Duke hopes to punch his ticket to Croatia, he'll have to go through one of the best collegiate wrestlers of this century, former Cornell star Yianni Diakomihalis, who is eight years his senior.

At Cornell, Diakomihalis was a four-time EIWA Champion and four-time NCAA Champion while finishing with a collegiate record of 111-2. Diakomihalis was also a part of the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade at 65 kg, finishing second to Iran's Rahman Amouzad. .

Final X is set to place on Saturday, June 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Each matchup will be a best-of-three series.