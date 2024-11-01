Penn State-Ohio State: Three recruiting storylines to track

Zahir Mathis

Undefeated Penn State will play host to Ohio State in a top-five matchup Saturday and while the game will obviously be massive in the Big Ten title race, it could also have serious recruiting implications. Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith breaks down the biggest recruiting storylines surrounding the game.

EYE ON ZAHIR MATHIS

Ohio State commitment Zahir Mathis will certainly be keeping an eye on this matchup this weekend. The Buckeyes are working hard to keep him in the fold and we’ll see if coach James Franklin can move him off his commitment anytime soon. The four-star defensive end committed to Ohio State way back in January and he’s been pretty low-key about his recruitment. Still, the prevailing thought is that this is still a two-team race between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions. Mathis recently visited Columbus for the matchup with Nebraska. I’m sure the Penn State coaching staff would love to get him on campus this weekend as a late addition but even without him being there, his decision is a key subplot to the game.

FLIP TARGETS IN TOWN

There are multiple prospects visiting this weekend that are committed elsewhere. However there are two I want to highlight that college football fans need to know. First, four-star Michigan tight end commit Andrew Olesh will be in town for the game. Olesh had always planned to visit some other programs but with Michigan’s up-and-down season plus Penn State being a conference foe, this is something to keep an eye on. The other player to note is Missouri four-star QB commit Matt Zollers. The Pennsylvania native did have this to say to Rivals about the visit. "It’s going to be a good game to watch," Zollers said. "I’m still locked in with Mizzou." Still, it'll be a big storyline to monitor because Penn State is still Involved with many 2025 quarterback options.

PENN STATE GETTING AHEAD OF THE GAME

Adam Guthrie