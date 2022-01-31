Penn State OL Anthony Whigan enters Transfer Portal

Penn State Football offensive lineman Anthony Whigan has entered his name into the transfer portal today according to a tweet from the Rivals Portal Twitter account.

Whigan was ranked the No. 7 overall ranked Junior College prospect in the 2019 recruiting class out of Lackawanna CC, signing with the Nittany Lions over the likes of schools such as Arkansas, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and many others.

The Maryland native appeared in 21 games over three seasons the Nittany Lions, appearing mostly in a Special Teams role. However since he redshirted in 2019 and the 2020 season didn't count against eligibility due to COVID, he now has one season of eligibility remaining for the 2022 season.

