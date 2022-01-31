 NittanyNation - Penn State OL Anthony Whigan enters Transfer Portal
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-31 16:46:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Penn State OL Anthony Whigan enters Transfer Portal

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football offensive lineman Anthony Whigan has entered his name into the transfer portal today according to a tweet from the Rivals Portal Twitter account.



Whigan was ranked the No. 7 overall ranked Junior College prospect in the 2019 recruiting class out of Lackawanna CC, signing with the Nittany Lions over the likes of schools such as Arkansas, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and many others.

The Maryland native appeared in 21 games over three seasons the Nittany Lions, appearing mostly in a Special Teams role. However since he redshirted in 2019 and the 2020 season didn't count against eligibility due to COVID, he now has one season of eligibility remaining for the 2022 season.

2021 PSU FOOTBALL TRANSFERS.....
POSITION NAME NEW SCHOOL

QB

Ta'Quan Roberson

Connecticut

RB

Noah Cain

LSU

WR

Norval Black

TBD

WR

Daniel George

TBD

OL

Desmond Holmes

Arizona State

OL

Anthony Whigan

TBD

DB

Joseph Appiah-Darkwa

TBD

DB

AJ Lytton

TBD

DB

Tyler Rudolph

Massachusettes

DB

Enzo Jennings

TBD
{{ article.author_name }}