Penn State OL commit Kevin Brown cracks top-20 in 2026 Rivals250 rankings

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State 2026 offensive line commitment Kevin Brown was a major mover in the latest Rivals250 rankings for the 2026 recrruiting class. The Harrisburg (PA) standout moved up 20-spots in the latest update that went live on Tuesday, moving from No. 35 to No. 15.


The 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle committed to Penn State in July after visiting for the Nittany Lions' annual Lasch Bash.

"I love the coaching staff. It's close to home," Brown told Rivals' Adam Friedman regarding his commitment. "They welcomed my family to come to practice. It's literally just perfect."


Brown's ascent into the top-20 also comes after the in-state prospect impressed at the Rivals Five-Star camp in Jackonsville in June.

"The 2026 four-star offensive tackle from Harrisburg, Pa., is no-nonse, all-business and very serious about competition and winning reps," Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said about Brown following the event. "He won a lot of them, looked like a million bucks and definitely has an elite frame where over the next year we could be talking about one of the best offensive tackles in the class. Just don’t mess with him."

Fellow national recruiting analsy Sam Spiegelman also was impressed with what he saw from the four-star prospect.

"Brown was perhaps the biggest eye-catcher from the Rivals Five-Star at this position group. The No. 35 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250, Brown is built like a tree and plays even meaner.

The Pennsylvania-based tackle has great feet and was able to easily contain edge-rushers at a high clip and fire back even stronger."

Brown is one of three Penn State commitments in the 2026 Rivals250 rankings joining RB Messiah Mickens (No. 115) and QB Troy Huhn (No. 127).

