Penn State offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad announced on Tuesday morning he's returning for the 2023 season. The former Cornell offensive lineman is in his first season with the Nittany Lions and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Nourzad has primarily played guard for the Nittany Lions this season but has the versatility to also play center. This season, Nourzad has played in seven games for the Nittany Lions and has made four starts.

The Marietta (GA) native of recent has stepped up in the place of left guard Landon Tengwall who suffered an injury prior to the Nittany Lions' loss to Michigan last month and has missed each of the last four games. In Tengwall's absence, Nourzad has helped solidify the offensive line and has been one of the Nittany Lions' best pass blockers.

Prior to his time with Penn State, Nourzad was a second-team All-American for Cornell and made 20 consecutive starts at right tackle before transfering to Penn State.