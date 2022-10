Next Saturday’s Big Ten matchup between Penn State and Michigan will officially be a matchup of two top-10 undefeated teams. In the latest AP Poll, the Nittany Lions are ranked No. 10, one of three Big Ten teams to be in the top-10 this week.

Joining the Nittany Lions is No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan. Also representing the Big Ten in this week’s top 25 is the Illinois Fighting Illini, entering the ranking at No. 24.

In this week’s Coaches Poll, the Nittany Lions remain in the No. 10 spot they found themselves in a week ago. Ohio State and Michigan are the only other Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25 at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

Penn State will travel to Ann Arbor next weekend for a noon matchup against the 6-0 Michigan Wolverines. The game is set to be televised on FOX as part of the networks Big Noon Kickoff.