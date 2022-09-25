According to Vegas Insider, the Nittany Lions opened as 24.5-point favorites over the Northwestern Wildcats. That line depending on what book you look at has quickly risen to as high as 28.5 points.

After winning their fourth straight game to start the season on Saturday afternoon 33-14 over Central Michigan, Vegas likes No. 11 Penn State's chances to improve to 5-0 this upcoming weekend against Northwestern.

Northwestern (1-3, 1-0) will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Saturday in their first trip visit to University Park since 2014. After a thrilling victory over Nebraska in week zero in Ireland, the Wildcats have lost three straight games to Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (OH).

Penn State this season is 3-1 against the spread, failing to cover for the first time this season in their win over Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions entered the game as a 28-point favorite over the Chippewas. Despite a quick 14-0 start over the Chippewas in the first quarter, Penn State failed to cover the spread.

Northwestern, on the other hand, is 1-3 against the spread. After covering in their season opener against Nebraska, the Wildcats have of course failed to cover in each of their last three.

The last time Penn State faced off against Northwestern was in 2017, a 31-7 win for the Nittany Lions in Evanston.

Saturday's matchup is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.